Germany Arrests Syrian Migrant Suspected Of Executing 36 People

FOLLOW US!



German police arrested two Syrians and a Bosnian Thursday for alleged war crimes in Syria, including mass murder of 36 people in 2013.

A Syrian refugee identified as Abdalfatah H. A., 36, is accused of being the executioner at a mass killing of 36 government employees in 2013. He’s a suspected member of the al-Qaida-linked Al-Nusra Front.

Abdulrahman A. A., 26, was also arrested for being part of the network. He is accused of managing funds, vehicles and weapons for one of Al-Nusra Front’s combat units.

A 33-year-old Bosnian was arrested for supplying vehicles to Sunni militia Junud al-Sham. The case is not related to the Syrians.

Germany has taken more than one million refugees since the start of 2015, with many seeking protection from the wars in Syria and Iraq. Federal police officers are investigating around 30 cases of possible war crimes committed by people currently in the country, according to Der Spiegel.

Germany’s population of Islamic extremists has grown from 100 people in 2013 to 1,600 in the last four years, the country’s security and intelligence agency announced in February. About 570 are considered “dangerous” and capable of plotting a terror attack.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].