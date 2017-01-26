German Newspaper Editor: Assassination Easiest Way To End ‘Trump Catastrophe’ (Video)

(Daily Caller) Josef Joffe, the editor-publisher of German weekly Die Zeit, suggests the easiest way to end the “Trump catastrophe” is to murder the president in the White House.

Joffe joined panel show ARD-Presseclub to answer questions from the public. A viewer called in to ask if it was possible to impeach President Donald Trump and end the “catastrophe.”

“There has to be a qualified two-thirds majority of the Senate in order for a removal of office to take place,” a female panelist responded. “These are politically and legally pretty high hurdles, a lot would have to happen for it, we’re far away from that.”

Joffe then jumped in with a calm response.

“Murder in the White House, for example,” he said.

WATCH:

Joffe recently authored an op-ed in The Guardian where he argues Trump will do “untold damage to Europe.”

