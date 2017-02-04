German magazine Der Spiegel’s shocking anti-Trump cover sparks instant controversy

German magazine Der Spiegel made waves Friday with its new magazine cover, which depicts United States President Donald Trump holding the severed, bloody head of the Statue of Liberty, emblazoned with the motto “America First.”

The magazine is set to hit newsstands in Germany Saturday, but the deliberately provocative cover was previewed a day early. The cover was intended to be a criticism of the president's executive order temporarily banning travel from seven majority-Muslim countries, as the magazine's twitter account made clear Friday.