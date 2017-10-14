German Intelligence Claims Hezbollah, Hamas Fighters Among Asylum Seekers

German intelligence services have released a new report claiming that militant fighters from the extremist Hezbollah terrorist organisation were able to hide among asylum seekers during the height of the migrant crisis and smuggle themselves into Germany.

The report claims that many of the migrants fought for Shi’ite militia groups in Syria who largely worked with Hezbollah and Iran to support the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Whilst is it not entirely known how many Hezbollah militants have come to Germany as asylum seekers, the report estimates there to be 950 operatives of the group, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The intelligence report also claims that in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia membership of Hezbollah and the terror group Hamas has increased since last year. The number of Hezbollah members going from 100 in 2015 to 105 in 2016 and Hamas members increased from 65 to 75 over the same period.