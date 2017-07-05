German Intel Agency Says Hundreds Of Jihadis Arrived Among Refugees

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency (BfV) warned Tuesday that the growing number of Islamist militants in the country makes further terror attacks highly likely.

Germany suffered five Islamist-motivated attacks in 2016, while at least seven other attacks failed. BfV said the number of ultra-conservative Salafists in the country has gone up from 8,350 in 2015, to 10,100 in 2016. Of them, around 680 are classified as “dangerous.”

BfV further said hundreds of jihadis arrived among the more than one million migrants who entered the country over the past two years.

“We have to assume that we can expect further attacks by individuals or terror commandos in Germany too,” BfV chief Hans-Georg Maassen said at a press conference Tuesday. “Islamist terrorism is the biggest challenge facing the BfV and we see it as one of the biggest threats facing the internal security of Germany.”

The agency has also identified some 10,000 members from the Turkish Islamist Milli Gorus movement. In total, around 24,400 Islamists are active in Germany. The number marks a slight decrease from the previous report, but a shift toward “a more violence-prone” environment makes the overall terror threat worse.

