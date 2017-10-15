German City Bans Migrants From Moving In

A German city will no longer allow refugees to settle there as it feels overwhelmed with the “exceptionally high immigration” in recent years.

Salzgitter in the state of Lower Saxony is home to 106,000 people and a few thousand migrants. The city was granted permission to ban refugees from settling there Thursday by the state’s interior ministry. Authorities cited “reasons of integration” in its decision.

“This is an exceptional measure aimed at preventing the social and societal exclusion of immigrant refugees,” the decree reads, according to The Local. – READ MORE