German and EU taxpayers will pay nearly $46,000,000,000 to deal with problems caused by Muslim migrants

It is fair to state that many citizens of Germany and the EU do not have a high disposable income, and cannot afford adequate dental and medical care or prescriptions for their families; yet Angela Merkel and her leftist bureaucratic colleagues clearly do not care about their well-being.

The elites’ failing of the public economically was only one aspect of the migrant chaos; the citizenry has also been exposed to crime surges, sex assaults, and jihadist attacks, as well as threats of much more to come. Stemming the influx of Muslim refugees has nothing to do with lack of compassion for their suffering, contrary to leftist leaders’ adamant claims; it has everything to do with homeland security and stability. – READ MORE