German Airport Suspends All Flights After Bomb Scare

Stuttgart Airport in Germany suspended all flights Sunday after two passengers sparked an “imminent bomb threat” alert.

Around 180 people had to evacuate an aircraft moments before it was scheduled to leave for Varna, Bulgaria. All flights were suspended after a passenger overheard two men talking about blowing up the plane.

“During the routine departure check-out, a passenger told us that another passenger had threatened a bombing operation on the aircraft,” a spokesman for the federal police told newspaper Die Welt. “In view of the global political situation and the way the passenger approached us, we had to take the threat seriously.”

All baggage was offloaded and a dogs searched the plane for explosives. Police later confirmed no suspicious items were discovered, and the flight has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon. Other flights resumed after a two-hour delay. The two suspects remain in custody and further investigations are underway.

