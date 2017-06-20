True Pundit

Politics

Georgia 6th District Congressional Special Election Results: Republican Karen Handel Projected to Win

Posted on by
(WSB-TV) All eyes are on Georgia: The highly-anticipated District 6 race, which pits Democratic newcomer Jon Ossoff against Republican Karen Handel, has crossed $50 million in spending, which is now the most expensive House race in U.S. history.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

LIVE RESULTS:

UPDATES:

RELATED NEWS:

Trump Encourages Voters To Back Handel On Day Before Special Election

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats and told Georgia voters to back Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel in a tweet Monday.

Dems Fear ‘Bitterly Disappointing’ Loss In Georgia Special Election

Democrats are worried that they could lose the extremely close Georgia special election runoff to replace former Rep. Tom Price.

Ossoff Has Nine Times As Many Donors In California Than His Home State Of Georgia

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff raised funds from 8.9 times as many donors in California than donors in Georgia between March 29 and May 31, according to his latest campaign finance reporting.

$40+ Million Has Been Spent In Georgia’s Record-Breaking Special Election

More than $40 million in total campaign and independent expenditures has been spent in the record-breaking special election in Georgia, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Watch Jon Ossoff Lose The Entire Special Election Debate In Less Than Four Minutes (VIDEO)

Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff struggled through a brutal four minutes in Georgia’s special election debate Tuesday night after Republican Karen Handel called him out for not living in the district he is hoping to represent.

Watch Jon Ossoff Struggle To Explain Why His Campaign Is Relying On Celebrities (VIDEO)

The Democratic candidate in the Georgia special election struggled to explain in a Monday interview on MSNBC why his campaign is relying on celebrities — one of the same tactics embraced by Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Ossoff Campaign Bans Conservative Media Outlet From Campaign Event

Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign banned a conservative media outlet, the Washington Free Beacon, from a campaign event the night before Ossoff is set to face off against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s special election.

  • jubadoobai

    Ossoff, the out of district pajama boy.

  • keymanjim

    OSSOFF WINS!

    Is a headline you wont be reading tomorrow.

  • harrydweeks

    SWEEP …… South Carolina and Georgia.

  • carl arasi

    Dems are done!!

  • theGOONIES

    Roflmao. I thought democrats wanted to get money out of politics……not burn it . Roflmao