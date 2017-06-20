Georgia 6th District Congressional Special Election Results: Republican Karen Handel Projected to Win

(WSB-TV) All eyes are on Georgia: The highly-anticipated District 6 race, which pits Democratic newcomer Jon Ossoff against Republican Karen Handel, has crossed $50 million in spending, which is now the most expensive House race in U.S. history.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

LIVE RESULTS:

UPDATES:

NBC News projects Karen Handel wins the Georgia special election. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 21, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Republican Karen Handel has won Georgia's special election, defeating Democrat opponent who raised $26 Million #GA06 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 21, 2017

CNN projects Republican Karen Handel wins the special Congressional election in the Georgia 6th, beating Democrat Jon Ossoff. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 21, 2017

There just is not enough mail in votes for Ossoff.

We project that Karen Handel has WON #GA06 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 21, 2017

LIVE RESULTS: Ossoff asks supporters to stay at polls as voting closes in Georgia election https://t.co/q42ZGns70v pic.twitter.com/p0hkHuyF0A — The Hill (@thehill) June 20, 2017

The polls are open for voting in the special election for Georgia's 6th congressional district. https://t.co/vQxYMegPzb — FOX News Radio (@foxnewsradio) June 20, 2017

