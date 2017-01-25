George Soros-Tied Activists Behind Campaign to Impeach Trump

One need not look too deeply to discover the two groups behind the movement to impeach Donald Trump are tied to billionaire George Soros, while the organization that just filed a lawsuit challenging the Constitutionality of Trump’s presidency is financed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

On Monday, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a lawsuit claiming that Trump is in violation of a Constitutional clause banning government officials from accepting benefits from foreign nations. – READ MORE