George Soros Hires A New Chief Investment Officer

Being a Chief Investment Officer at Soros Fund Management, the $25 billion family office run by billionaire George Soros who reportedly lost $1 billion following the Trump election as a result of bearish market bets, is not easy: recall that last August, Ted Burdick, the former CIO of the fund stepped down after just 8 months in the position but remained at the firm.

The transition took place at a time when Soros was said to have returned to an active fund management role, putting in place "big, bearish bets."