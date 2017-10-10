George Clooney: I’ve Never Seen Harvey Weinstein Sexually Abuse Anyone … Ever

FOLLOW US!



George Clooney almost hammered Harvey Weinstein, but then remembered his career isn’t what it used to be.

Academy Award winner Clooney, who got his big-screen breakthrough with help from Harvey Weinstein in the 1996 has become the latest—and most high-profile—member of Hollywood to speak out on the alleged sexual-misconduct allegations against his sometime employer.

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” he says. “Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior—ever.”

READ MORE: