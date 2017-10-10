True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

George Clooney: I’ve Never Seen Harvey Weinstein Sexually Abuse Anyone … Ever

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

George Clooney almost hammered Harvey Weinstein, but then remembered his career isn’t what it used to be.

Academy Award winner Clooney, who got his big-screen breakthrough with help from Harvey Weinstein in the 1996 has become the latest—and most high-profile—member of Hollywood to speak out on the alleged sexual-misconduct allegations against his sometime employer.

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” he says. “Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior—ever.”

READ MORE:

George Clooney Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein: ‘It’s Disturbing on a Whole Lot of Levels’
George Clooney Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein: ‘It’s Disturbing on a Whole Lot of Levels’

The actor-filmmaker-philanthropist opened up to The Daily Beast about the sexual-misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood complicity.
The Daily Beast The Daily Beast
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • blackfeather

    I doubt he was invited to watch.

  • Jason Reedy

    I guess that means it never happened?

  • Molon Labe

    unless in a threesome and playing catcher… ( ^={

  • MikeyParks

    When God was giving out stuff, he gave George looks but no brains.

  • AmericanMom

    Nor did his ears ever hear a word of the rumors or truths about Weinstein from any of the people with whom he worked in Hollywood in all those 20 years? I would trust Clooney’s word, why?

  • Alice P Jones

    Hollywood is a cesspool and Weinstein was only one of many. It is known that Spielberg requires a “lewinsky” from his female stars. The Savage brothers, it was reported, were passed around like pool toys at pedo-parties in Hollywood. Clooney never saw anything because he was too busy doing his own thing to underlings.