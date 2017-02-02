Politics Security World
Gen. Flynn: “Today We Are Officially Putting Iran On Notice” (Video)
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn at White House briefing: “As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice.” pic.twitter.com/RxtK8B36xu
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 1, 2017
"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn told a White House briefing, without explaining exactly what that meant, although it is clear that any more provocations by Iran and whatever existing deals Iran had with the Obama administration will almost certainly be revised if not torn up.