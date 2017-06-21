Gal Gadot In Military Uniform With An Uzi Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

A picture surfaced on Instagram Tuesday of Israeli actress Gal Gadot in military uniform, and it’s awesome.

The star actress of “Wonder Woman” is wearing green combat fatigues and holding an Uzi in the photo posted by the popular Instagram account “Curves.N.CombatBoots,” which features attractive women in military uniform.

The photo was captioned, “@ gal_gadot AKA Wonder Woman served as a soldier with the Israeli Defense Forces for two years before pursuing her acting career. #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #idf #wonderwoman.”

Gadot credits her time in the Israeli Defense Force for getting her a part in the “Fast and Furious” series.

She told media outlets one of the reasons she got the role was because of her “knowledge of weapons.”

If there’s more women like Gadot in the Israeli military then we might have to start an investigation to see if it has the most attractive women in the history of armed forces.

