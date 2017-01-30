Politics Security
Gainor: ‘Terrifying’ That Media Are Talking Openly About Assassinating Trump
Dan Gainor, the vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss some of the media’s most egregious examples of bias.
"The idea that we can now have open discussion of an assassination … this is terrifying for me that we see media people talking about the assassination of the President," said Gainor
Lyn Portello