Gainor: ‘Terrifying’ That Media Are Talking Openly About Assassinating Trump

Dan Gainor, the vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss some of the media’s most egregious examples of bias.

“The idea that we can now have open discussion of an assassination … this is terrifying for me that we see media people talking about the assassination of the President,” said Gainor – READ MORE

  • Lyn Portello

    Some really scary stuff going on now…I have never seen the LIBTARDS react this bad after having lost an election… “Fair and Square”..time for them to come to terms..accept reality!! #MAGA