Fundraising Campaign For Green Beret Killed Fighting ISIS Hits Over $10K In A Day

A fundraising campaign launched in support of Green Beret Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, who was killed Saturday fighting the Islamic State in Afghanistan, has reached more than $10,000 in a single day.

The campaign, started on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe by a close family friend, intends to provide support for Alencar’s widow, who now has the arduous task of raising five children by herself.

While on deployment in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan conducting anti-ISIS operations, Alencar was hit by small arms fire and shortly thereafter succumbed to his injuries.

“Mark was a close friend of my husband’s and my family, a hard working soldier and more importantly, an amazing father,” Nikki Damon, a family friend of the Alencars, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Mark was recently killed in combat during his teams rotation in Afghanistan. He leaves behind a loving wife who now has the task of raising their 5 kids on her own. The youngest being 3 and the oldest being 17 if I recall correctly. This will be a very rough task on both his wife and the older of the kids who will be forced to take a larger role in supporting their younger siblings.”

Currently, the page has raised $11,179 of its $15,000 goal in 24 hours.

“Our community has been hit hard in the last passing months and I just felt the need to try and do my part and help out his family,” Damon added. “Joining SF was a huge dream of Marks, one he worked very hard to achieve. As a fellow military wife, I feel it is my duty to make every effort to ensure his wife and family are taken care of.”

Alencar, a native of Edgewood, Maryland, joined the military in 2009 and passed the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2016. During his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart, five Army Commendation Medals, six Army Achievement Medals, the Special Forces tab, the Ranger tab and the Air Assault Badge, among many others.

