From Apple To Amazon, 18 Tech Bigwigs Meet With Trump

FOLLOW US!



Eighteen prominent tech executives are set to meet with President Donald Trump and his associates Monday at the White House as part of a larger summit.

The group of political officials and private sector leaders is expected to discuss topics like immigration, specifically the H-1B visa program, and bringing the government’s technological infrastructure into the 21st century, according to CNN. They are also likely to deliberate on cybersecurity in general.

Trump created the partnership with the consortium of tech leaders May 1 through an executive order.

Here are the chief executives who plan to attend:

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Steven Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard Safra Catz, Co-Chief Executive of Oracle Peter Thiel, Chairman of Palantir, Partner at Founders Fund Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMWare Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins Zachary Bookman, CEO of OpenGov Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Some of these executives have been outspoken about their opinions of Trump, while others have seemed to stay out of the limelight when it comes to their views of the president.

Schmidt of Alphabet (the parent company of Google), for example, once told employees that the Trump administration is “going to do these evil things as they’ve done in the immigration area and perhaps some others.”

His company was reportedly spearheading the funding efforts for the legal brief signed by nearly 100 companies objecting to Trump’s temporary immigration ban. Schmidt also helped fund a startup involved in the movement to “resist” Trump.

Additionally, he isn’t shy about his affinity for liberal causes and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Schmidt was spotted wearing a “staff” badge during Clinton’s election night party.

Thiel, on the other hand, has been somewhat of an ambassador for Trump. He spoke out in support of him during the Republican National Convention and donating a large sum of money to his campaign in the later months of the 2016 presidential election.

Others like Catz of Oracle have defended their involvement on the council and their desire to work with the president.

“I plan to tell the president-elect that we are with him and will help in any way we can,” Catz said in December before a meeting with Trump and other Silicon Valley figures. “If he can reform the tax code, reduce regulation and negotiate better trade deals, the U.S. technology industry will be stronger and more competitive than ever.”

Tech tycoons like Apple’s Cook have had more of a tepid relationship with Trump, voicing his disagreement with some of the administration’s policies and consoling his staff, but not sharply condemning every one their actions. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, though, left Trump’s tech team after the administration announced their intentions to leave the Paris climate agreement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].