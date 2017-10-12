True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Fresh Out of Twitter Jail, Rose McGowan Drops Rape Bombshell on Jeff Bezos About Harvey Weinstein

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Rose McGowan Tweeted Thursday alleging the head of Jeff Bezos’ Amazon entertainment studio ignored her repeated claims that she she was raped by Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan is claiming that Amazon optioned a television series from her only to kill it soon after when she voiced concern about a possible move the company was making to bailout Weinstein.

‘I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof,’ said McGowan on Thursday in a tweet directed at company founder Jeff Bezos.

‘I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works.’

She then added: ‘I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.’ – READ MORE

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Wayne Ville … a Deplorable

    Bezos probably regularly attended the parties.

  • Takiwa

    Whoa ! You guys here found the creepiest picture of Bezos…good job.

  • IMO

    Bezos looks like a creepy predator. It’s just a matter of time till people come forward.

  • IMO

    Oscar Winner Emma Thompson calls out ‘predator’ Harvey Weinstein | Daily Mail Online
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4975214/Emma-Thompson-calls-predator-Harvey-Weinstein.html

    “Asked if there were others in Hollywood like Weinstein, she said: ‘Of course, many, many…I spent my 20s trying to keep old men’s tongues out of my mouth.”

  • democrat CockRoach

    His buzzed out eyes only see in the dark.

  • democrat CockRoach

    Of course he did

  • democrat CockRoach

    It wasn’t hard…

  • Zackly. His non-creepy pix are hard to find now.

  • Dorsai1

    There’s a difference in being “brave” and just “ piling on…”