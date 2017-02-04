French Terrorist Was Egyptian Citizen On Tourist Visa

The Islamic terrorist who tried to attack French soldiers with a machete at the famous Louvre Museum Friday was an Egyptian citizen on a French tourist visa, BBC News reports.

The 29-year-old man was reportedly a resident of the United Arab Emirates and arrived in France Jan. 26 on a one-month visa. The terrorist was shot five times in the abdomen by French soldiers and remains in critical condition. French President Francois Hollande confirmed the attack was a terrorism incident.

The attack also garnered a response from President Donald Trump early Friday morning.

Trump’s warning comes a week after he signed his controversial travel suspension for refugees from seven terror-rife countries and an indefinite pause on the Syrian refugee program.

Trump’s executive order directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prepare “extreme vetting” procedures for travelers from seven terror-prone countries after a period of 90 days. The DHS similarly has 120 days to strengthen security procedures for refugees who are not from Syria.

The attempted attack in France occurred when a man rushed towards soldiers with a machete, before being shot in the abdomen. Reports indicate he survived the shooting and is receiving medical treatment. French officials called the incident “terrorist in nature” and confirmed that the assailant shouted “Allahu akbar” in the course of the attack.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.