French Police Sharpshooter Accidentally Injures Two During Hollande Speech (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Last weekend I watched a very moving HBO documentary about the Nov. 2015 attack on the Bataclan theater in Paris, and the subsequent reaction of the terrific rock band who was playing there that night, Eagles of Death Metal. (The band sounds nothing like death metal, nor the Eagles for that matter.) That documentary deserves its own post, but it did make me ask: Why the hell were those scumbag terrorists allowed to rampage around that theater for over 2 hours, murdering 89 people, before the cops intervened?

I don’t know the answer, but the following might just be a piece of the puzzle.

Police sharpshooter accidentally fires shot during French President Hollande's speech in Villognon, injuring 2 pic.twitter.com/DdxH2ocWFj — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2017

Two people suffered minor injuries from the shot. And I hope that cop is looking for a nouveau travail.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].