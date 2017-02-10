French Police Foil ‘Imminent’ Islamic Terror Attack

French police arrested four would-be jihadi’s Friday in Montpellier with homemade explosives planning an imminent terrorist attack.

Reports indicate one of the accused was a 16 year old girl, along with three other men. BBCNews, citing French media, reports that the girl made an online video declaring her allegiance to Islamic State.

Police found a partially assembled explosive device in the course of the address and reportedly believe the group was targeting a tourist site. Police were tipped off to the group’s purchasing of chemicals necessary to build an IED, the same type of explosives used in the November 2015 terrorist attacks.

This type of explosive, known as TATP, was also used by ISIS terrorists in the 2016 Brussels attacks.

The arrest comes just days after an Egyptian resident of the United Arab Emirates attacked French police at the Louvre with a machete before being shot. Nearly 250 people have been killed in Islamic terror incidents in France since January 2015.

(DAILY CALLER)

