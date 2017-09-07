French Police Discover ‘Bomb Factory’ In Paris, Arrest Two

FOLLOW US!



French police arrested two people Wednesday after they discovered a “bomb factory” inside an apartment in a Paris suburb.

Police confirmed that “elements that may be part of the composition of explosives” — including sulfuric acid, acetone and oxygenated water — were discovered inside the apartment. Gas canisters, batteries and basins were also found, according to French media reports.

The tenant of the unit and another suspect were arrested close to the apartment. A counter-terrorism unit has opened an investigation into “criminal terrorist association” and “possession, transportation and production of explosive substances in relation with a terrorist action by an organized gang,” according to The Local.

Similar traces as in TATP, also known as the “mother of Satan,” were found in a house that exploded the day before the terror attack in Barcelona last month. Investigators believe the house was used to make bombs that were meant to be used in the Aug. 17 attack that killed 16 people.

More than 230 people have been killed in terror attacks in France since the start of 2015. The country has been in a state of emergency for almost two years.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].