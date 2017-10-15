Freed Taliban Captive Says Militants Killed His Daughter, Raped Wife

FOLLOW US!



A Canadian ex-hostage rescued this week along with his wife and three children says Taliban-linked militants raped his wife and killed their infant daughter over the course of the family’s five years in captivity.

Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their children arrived Friday night at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport after Pakistani military forces secured their release from the Haqqani network earlier this week.

Boyle spoke to reporters at the airport shortly after landing, recounting brutal treatment far worse than depicted in previously released proof of life videos.

“The stupidity and the evil of the Haqqani network’s kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter, Martyr Boyle,” he said, according to the Wall Street Journal. – READ MORE