Free Speech Social Network ‘Gab’ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Gab, the free speech social network, has filed a lawsuit against Google after they were suspended without warning from Google’s Play Store last month.

The social network, which boasts itself as a platform for everyone and recently raised over $1 million in public investment, was suddenly suspended and removed from Google Play for “hate speech,” despite the fact that it had been available on the platform for several months.

“Free speech social media site Gab AI, Inc. filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Google for violations of the Clayton Act and Sherman Act,” declared the company in a blog post, Friday. “The lawsuit stems from Google removing Gab from its Google Play Android app store on spurious grounds of ‘hate speech’ arising from posts by users.” – READ MORE