True Pundit

Politics Security

Frantic Wasserman Schultz Lawyers Up While Awans Cut Deal With FBI, Justice Department

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

It’s starting to look as though Imran Awan and his wife Hina Alvi are making plea deals and incriminating people above them in the food chain.  Both of them were I.T. staffers for Democrats in the House of Representatives, earning substantial multiples of customary wages, raising intense suspicions of blackmail.

Ms. Alvi reportedly has already made a deal and will be returning to the U.S. from her native Pakistan, where she earlier fled.  Her husband was arrested at Dulles Airport, attempting to do the same.  Todd Shepherd reports in the Examiner:

A document filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia indicates that federal prosecutors have struck a deal with Alvi that would allow her to return to the U.S., but would also require her to surrender her passport and afterwards not book any international travel. The deal only surrounds how Alvi will turn herself in, and is structured so that she can avoid being arrested in front of her children when she returns to the U.S., “during the last week of September 2017.”

Alvi, and Awan in particular, are the focus of investigations by the FBI and Capitol Police regarding irregularities for purchases of some computers and other equipment which was later discovered to be missing. The pair, and their associates, could have had access to sensitive government information over the years.

READ MORE:

Blog: 'Big fish' Debbie Wasserman Schultz watches as 'small fish' start to cut deals
Blog: 'Big fish' Debbie Wasserman Schultz watches as 'small fish' start to cut deals
www.americanthinker.com www.americanthinker.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Duke LaCrosse

    They better be bringing a lot of people down if they are avoiding jail time. Part of the deal better be changing their appearance and hiding them good b/c Hildabeast, et al will wack them.

  • Michael Kosak

    the swamp dwellers are going to let them off the hook to protect the other swamp dwellers

  • Steve Milanesi

    As much as I want them to nail the Democrats I don’t want these anti-American criminals getting off the hook.

  • norinco

    Wonder if the DOJ/FBI will be handing out blanket immunity agreements where the beneficiaries testify the 5th amendment to any and ALL questions asked, so the investigation goes NO WHERE like the Killinton investigation did……I bet so …the Swamp critters are looking after their own knowing that IF ONE goes down they ALL go down….Life is grand in “AMERIKA”….the “Biggest Banana Republic” in the world.

  • Celin Navarro

    They don’t prosecute so they don’t need the 5th amendment. Maybe at closed doors, it could be. In Court, for what I’ve known, if you plead the 5th, they may jail you until you speak, if you had asked for immunity first. No reason for the 5th.

  • Ogden Frost

    They’re all gonna hang by nooses, according to Crooked Hillary.

  • Pooch15

    Could it be our DoJ is starting to function again? Could it be that our DoJ is quietly working to clean up some of the mess left after the last eight years? Could it be that we elected someone who really is working for the people? I see things moving slowly and start to get discouraged and then I see something like this and realize this mess we have been left with is going to take some time to clean up but taking it slow and doing it right is the best way and patience is going to be required. I’m just happy for every win, big or small. It’s such an odd feeling after eight years of being beat over the head with un-Constitutional BS and zero representation of the American people.

  • Doug7921

    The great Hildabeast hunt is starting now.

  • R.C. Stewart

    A “deal” means no testimony and no facts.

  • This is so obviously the “limited hangout” version, that’s the only thing that makes any sense. And that’s not good enough. The corruption in our government is rotting it away–it has to be stopped at the top, once and for all. .

  • CircleSquared2

    Wasserman’s testimony on pedo games, Clinton Foundation, DNC Electoral fraud, compromising of Legislators by FBI and Intelligence agencies, plus that string of murders masquerading as Suicides, might be worth a reduction of sentence; but, not complete immunity.

    There are far too may Culprits in the food chain with mind boggling Crimes to reveal.

    Let them reveal it ALL!!

    No more ass covering “State Secrets”.

    No more, “Commision for this distraction!!”; or, “Commission for that Whitewash!!”

    Make it ALL come out!!

    THAT TRUTH is the timely purgative that will make America healthy once again.

    Why?

    When this criminal tsunami breaks into public consciousness, the American People will recoil in disgust and demand a transformed American Government that lives under the American Constitution in service to the American People.

  • CircleSquared2

    They’ll fight like hell for back room deals where Crimes and Failures never see the light of day.

    Our job is to understand, at last, that it is EXACTLY 30 years of those back room deals that have brought us to the edge of Tyranny.

    We need no anarchic revolution; but, merely the true painstaking application of our Constitution.

    We need only to bring both the Culprits and their Crimes under the full light of day into our Public Courts where we hold ourselves as accountable and responsible as we intend fully to hold them.

    THAT is how we find our path back to the American Democracy we used to have.

  • drummie

    Court can not jail you for claiming the protections in the fifth amendment. They can hold you in contempt if you refuse to answer questions that are not self incriminating. If they don’t prosecute, the 5th does not apply. It only applies in criminal proceedings.

  • MatFan

    There are a lot murders which have some small and not-so-small connections to DWS.