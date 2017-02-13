Franken: ‘A Few’ GOP Senators Concerned About Trump’s Mental Health (VIDEO)

Some Republican senators are concerned about President Donald Trump’s mental health, according to Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

“A few. Yeah,” the comedian-turned-lawmaker said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when host Jake Tapper asked if it was “true” that his GOP colleagues “express concern” about Trump’s mental health.

“It’s not the majority of them. It’s a few,” he added.

Franken opened the door to questions about Trump’s mental health Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” During his appearance, Franken said, “Some [Senate Republicans] say he’s not right mentally. Then, some are harsher.”

Sunday, Franken elaborated, pointing to what he described as Trump’s lies as a reason for that “suspicion.”

“We all have this suspicion that, you know — he lies a lot. He says things that aren’t true,” Franken said. “That’s the same as lying, I guess. He — you know — 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.”

“That is not the norm for a president of the United States or actually for a human being,” he added.

