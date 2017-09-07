True Pundit

Franco Harris Says Mean Joe Greene, Lambert Would Have Handled Kaepernick in Their Day

Posted on
Here’s a toast to you, Mean Joe Green and Jack Lambert. These two Pittsburgh Steelers’ champions from the 1970s, would not have tolerated the un-American protests spawned by Colin Kaepernick. Their teammate, Franco Harris, told Mediate’s John Ziegler so in a podcast interview this week.

Harris, the Hall of Fame running back, four-time Super Bowl champion and the man whose “immaculate reception” touchdown pass in 1972 enabled the Steelers to stun the Oakland Raiders in the AFC playoffs, said, I don’t think it would have been (head coach) Chuck (Noll). We had two of the meanest guys in football, who I think would’ve dealt with it that way, and that would’ve been Joe Greene and Jack Lambert.”

In a blog about the Harris interview, Mediate’s Ken Meyer wrote that Kaepernick, who last played for theSan Francisco 49ers in 2016, “is still a controversial figure in the sports world due to his refusal to stand for the Star Spangled Banner last season. Kaepernick said it was his way to protest racism and police brutality, though he still faces condemnation from critics who say he disrespected America as a whole by rebuking the national anthem.”

  • Deplorable Taxpayer

    That’s ray-CIST or something. Oh, wait! I think Franco was implying that “peer pressure” would have come into play and “counseled” the youthful scamp that Americanism is what allows you to be paid 50X more per year than the average American worker.

    Lock Her Up! Build The Wall!

  • This isn’t, and has never been, about race (or police, or whatever he whines about).

    Kaepernick is just…not very good at football. He had an explosive start, got figured out, was shut the fuck down….and that is all there is to it. Just look at his stats.

    Guy is a pussy, millenial, ANTIFA, cry-baby clown.

    Fuck him.

    Football is missing NOTHING with him out of it.

