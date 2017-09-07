Franco Harris Says Mean Joe Greene, Lambert Would Have Handled Kaepernick in Their Day

Here’s a toast to you, Mean Joe Green and Jack Lambert. These two Pittsburgh Steelers’ champions from the 1970s, would not have tolerated the un-American protests spawned by Colin Kaepernick. Their teammate, Franco Harris, told Mediate’s John Ziegler so in a podcast interview this week.

Harris, the Hall of Fame running back, four-time Super Bowl champion and the man whose “immaculate reception” touchdown pass in 1972 enabled the Steelers to stun the Oakland Raiders in the AFC playoffs, said, “I don’t think it would have been (head coach) Chuck (Noll). We had two of the meanest guys in football, who I think would’ve dealt with it that way, and that would’ve been Joe Greene and Jack Lambert.”

In a blog about the Harris interview, Mediate’s Ken Meyer wrote that Kaepernick, who last played for theSan Francisco 49ers in 2016, “is still a controversial figure in the sports world due to his refusal to stand for the Star Spangled Banner last season. Kaepernick said it was his way to protest racism and police brutality, though he still faces condemnation from critics who say he disrespected America as a whole by rebuking the national anthem.”

