France Issues Terror Warning After School Shooting

Several people were injured during a shooting Thursday at a secondary school in Grasse, France, along the French Riviera.

A person opened fire at the Alexis de Tocqueville military school Thursday morning. Police SWAT teams deployed to the scene and arrested the man.

A terrorist attack warning was sent out to French citizens through a mobile app, but police haven’t commented on the motive.

(DAILY CALLER)

