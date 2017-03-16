Security World
France Issues Terror Warning After School Shooting
Several people were injured during a shooting Thursday at a secondary school in Grasse, France, along the French Riviera.
A person opened fire at the Alexis de Tocqueville military school Thursday morning. Police SWAT teams deployed to the scene and arrested the man.
A terrorist attack warning was sent out to French citizens through a mobile app, but police haven’t commented on the motive.
