Fox News’s Tucker Carlson is nearly doubling the ratings of his predecessor, Megyn Kelly , when compared to the same time period last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” is up 95 percent in the 25- to 54-year-old demographic that advertisers covet most compared with the same period in 2016, when “The Kelly File” occupied the 9 p.m. ET time slot. – READ MORE