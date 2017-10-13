Fox Paid $400 Million for 2018 World Cup Broadcast Rights, Then Team USA Got Eliminated

Fox jumped into a bidding war with ESPN to win the English language broadcast rights for the 2018 World Cup, but now that Team U.S.A. was knocked out in the early stages of the tournament, that $400 million price tag now looks like a disastrous decision.

Fox topped ESPN in the bidding war by $200 million bringing its final costs to a whopping $400 million for the rights. The cost may have seemed like a good deal since the U.S. soccer team hadn’t missed a World Cup since 1986, Business Insider reported.

However, the U.S. team is already out of contention after its 2-1 loss at Trinidad on Wednesday night, ending its record of seven straight American World Cup appearances. – READ MORE