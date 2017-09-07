True Pundit

Fox News’ Ralph Peters says ‘better a million dead North Koreans than a thousand dead Americans’

Ralph Peters, a strategic analyst at Fox News, penned a scathing op-ed for the New York Post on Tuesday and said that the “moral answer” to the North Korean conflict is simple: “Take them out!”

In his piece, Peters — a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel — called for definitive action against North Korea and urged the U.S. to strike first if necessary.

Peters’ op-ed began without much fanfare — primarily because his opening paragraph was jaw-dropping enough:

Better a million dead North Koreans than a thousand dead Americans. The fundamental reason our government exists is to protect our people and our territory. Everything else is a grace note. And the words we never should hear in regard to North Korea’s nuclear threats are “We should’ve done something.”

The piece was a call to action by Peters, who suggested that a pre-emptive strike against North Korea would be preferable to a response to a strike from North Korea.

  • HopalongCassidy

    Ralph Peters is an unhinged neocon “Never Trumper” who dreams of having wars.

  • Daniel Overton
