Fox News absolutely crushed CNN and MSNBC in Inauguration Day ratings

The Fox News channel absolutely crushed their two main competitors, MSNBC and CNN, in Inauguration Day ratings, more than tripling their combined total.

According to numbers from Nielsen Research, during President Donald Trump’s swearing in and inauguration address — which took place from noon until approximately 12:30 p.m. EST — Fox News averaged 2.99 million viewers, compared to CNN’s 521,000 and MSNBC’s 315,000, The Hill reports. That means Fox’s average number of viewers more than tripled the combined average of MNSBC and CNN. – READ MORE