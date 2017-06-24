Fox Host: Democrats Are ‘Anti-American’ Party Of Hate (VIDEO)

The host of the Fox News weekend show “Justice with Judge Jeanine” appeared on “Fox and Friends” Friday where she called Democrats “anti-American” and a party of “hate.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro began her remarks by celebrating Karen Handel’s win in the Georgia special election, saying there is a resurgence of traditional American values that has restored her faith in the country’s electorate.

“I was happy about the fact that Americans are normal,” Pirro said. “I was starting to worry that, with everyone yelling crazy stuff about the president and blowing up the White House, I wonder if America is the same as it was when I was growing up.”

Pirro added that voters have backed Trump in part because Democrats haven’t offered a viable alternative.

“They don’t have a message,” Pirro said. “The only message is a message of hate.”

“The Democratic Party right now is a party of hate and destruction and I think it’s anti-American,” Piro said. “I’m sorry when you talk about killing the president and doing the stuff they’ve been doing, it’s disgusting.”

Republicans have won every special election that has been held since Trump inaugurated in January. Each race was seen as an opportunity for Democrats to build momentum for the upcoming 2018 midterms but they have failed to capitalize, prompting calls for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to step down.

