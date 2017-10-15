‘Fox & Friends’ Host: Clinton’s Aides Told Me Not Appearing on the Show Was ‘One of Her Biggest Mistakes’ (VIDEO)

A co-host of “Fox and Friends” said Friday that Hillary Clinton aides told her one of Clinton’s “biggest mistakes” was not coming on the program during her 2016 campaign.

During an interview with gossip author Ed Klein, Ainsley Earhardt said “Fox & Friends” repeatedly reached out to Clinton to appear and she missed out on an opportunity to reach independent voters, Mediaite reports.

