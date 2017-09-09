Fox Business Anchor Charles Payne Returning To The Network

Fox Business’ Charles Payne, host of “Making Money,” is reportedly returning to the network after being cleared in a sexual harassment investigation.

Howard Kurtz, who hosts “Media Buzz” on Fox News, tweeted Friday that Payne is returning to host “Making Money” and has been cleared of wrongdoing in the investigation. Fox, however, has not commented on Payne’s return.

Charles Payne returning as Fox Business host today after company finishes probe of sexual harassment claims by a former guest, LAT reports — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) September 8, 2017

Fox wont comment on probe in bringing back Charles Payne but appears he's been cleared. He said relationship with ex-guest was consensual — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) September 8, 2017

Payne was suspended from the network in July after Scottie Nell Hughes, a frequent guest, accused him of coercing her into a sexual relationship. She says her appearances on the network declined after she broke off the relationship, something Payne warned her might happen.

Payne admitted to a three-year consensual affair with Hughes, but denied any sort of sexual harassment.

