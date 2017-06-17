Four US Soldiers Wounded In Apparent Afghan Insider Attack

Four U.S. soldiers were wounded Saturday in an apparent insider attack by Afghan soldier at a base in northern part of the country, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The NATO military command in Afghanistan confirmed the incident but did not give specifics on the number of U.S. personnel wounded.

Incident at Camp Shaheen Under Investigation pic.twitter.com/EZR9qqA8XM — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) June 17, 2017

The incident marks the second insider attack in one week after an rogue Afghan soldier turned his gun on multiple U.S. soldiers June 10, killing 3 and wounding another. The Taliban later claimed the June 10 attack.

Insider attacks on Afghan and U.S. forces are a common method of attack in Afghanistan. “I think the signature attack that we’re beginning to see … is going to be the insider attack,” then-Commander of all U.S. forces in Afghanistan Gen. John Allen told “60 Minutes” in 2012.

