Four Dead In Shooting At San Francisco UPS

At least four people were killed and two others wounded when a gunman walked into a San Francisco UPS and opened fire Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The gunman was among those killed, the Associated Press reported. The gunman reportedly put the gun up to his head and pulled the trigger after officers entered the building. The shooter was armed with a pistol, per the AP. His motive is currently unknown.

The shooting came the same day a man opened fire on congressional Republicans and staffers in Alexandria, Virginia, as they practiced for the annual congressional baseball game. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is currently in critical condition.

