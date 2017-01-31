Fort Wayne Resident Hangs Trump Effigy From A Noose, No National Media Attention

A home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is displaying something truly disturbing: an effigy of President Trump hanging by a noose that is accompanied by a flag of the former Soviet Union.

According to WANE, the home, which is in the Oakdale neighborhood, is owned by an army veteran. WANE reports that the home features several signs; one reads, “Trump is a disgrace to America & makes me ashamed I ever served.” WNE adds, ‘Other signs indicate the home is secured by alarms, closed circuit television, and loaded guns.” – READ MORE