Fort Lauderdale airport shooter pleads not guilty to all charges

The Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring six others at a Fort Lauderdale airport earlier this month pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday in a Florida federal court.

Esteban Santiago, 26, denied all 22 charges, and his attorneys are seeking a jury trial. Prosecutors have claimed there were 20 security cameras rolling at the airport on Jan. 6, which captured the New Jersey native’s actions as he calmly opened fire in the crowded terminal. – READ MORE