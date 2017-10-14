Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus interviewed by Mueller team

FOLLOW US!



Reince Priebus, President Trump’s former White House chief of staff, was interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team Friday as part of the probe into Russia’s alleged attempt to meddle in the 2016 election, his lawyer said.

“Mr. Priebus was voluntarily interviewed by Special Counsel Mueller’s team today,” attorney William Burck told Fox News. “He was happy to answer all of their questions.”

– READ MORE