Former Trump campaigner and Rubio intern shot 13 times while sleeping

A longtime GOP staffer who worked on President Trump’s 2016 campaign and interned for Sen. Marco Rubio in 2011 was discovered dead Tuesday after being shot 13 times in his sleep.

Nick Corvino, 30, of Kissimmee, Fla., was shot in his legs, back and head, the arrest affidavit stated, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Corvino's roommate, Scott Waddell, 45, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, told deputies he "sometimes has homicidal thoughts about killing young men, but has never acted on them," Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.