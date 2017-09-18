Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio fires back at judge in his contempt case

FOLLOW US!



Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is firing back at U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton for questioning whether President Trump’s pardon of the controversial lawman will be enough to throw out his conviction.

In a filing last week, Bolton said she is not certain she can vacate Arpaio’s criminal contempt conviction because there has been no sentencing yet; therefore, she may only dismiss the case. A presidential pardon does not immediately undo or reverse a conviction.

“Does she believe in the president’s pardon? I think the pardon said everything. So if she wants to do it, OK. And then we’ll appeal all the way to the Supreme Court,” Arpaio said.

Arpaio has requested the case be dismissed and the conviction thrown out, but Bolton may only be considering tossing the case — leaving the guilty conviction on Arpaio’s record. – READ MORE