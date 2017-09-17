Former Sheriff David Clarke: Antifa should be labeled as a domestic terror organization

FOLLOW US!



Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has joined the chorus of calls to label antifa as “a domestic terror organization.”

Clarke said Thursday night that antifa — a group of protesters who describe themselves as anti-fascists — “always” create problems when they show up.

“As for antifa, they should be labeled a domestic terror organization. These are anarchists that do not care about the American way of life. They do not care about the Constitution. They’re hellbent on committing acts of violence. You’ve seen them at Berkeley. … There’s always problems when they show up. When they’re not there, there’s no problem,” Clarke said at a WABC Radio event. – READ MORE