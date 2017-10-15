Former Political Prisoner: Sound Reported in Cuba Sonic Attacks Similar to Prison Torture

Following the publication of a sound the Associated Press (AP) asserts was potentially used to torture and maim American diplomats in Cuba, a former political prisoner tells Breitbart News that sound resembled what was used to torture him in a Cuban prison decades ago.

In July – before the U.S. State Department confirmed that 22 American diplomats and relatives suffered unexplained health “attacks” on the island – former Cuban political prisoner and lifetime anti-communist activist Luis Zúñiga testified before a committee organized by the group JusticeCuba that he had been subjected to a form of acoustic torture in two prisons during his 19 years behind bars in the communist regime.

His testimony resurfaced in Cuban exile media a month later due to the similarities between what he told the group he experienced and what various media organizations, from the AP to CBS News to McClatchy, claimed American diplomats were subjected to on the island.