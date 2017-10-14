Former NY Reporter: Media ‘Killed’ Stories on Weinstein, ‘Complicit’ In Covering Up His Acts

Thursday night on NBC’s media entertainment news program Access Hollywood, a former reporter for The New York Post’s Page Six revealed that many media outlets knew about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations long before they were broken by The New York Times, one week ago.

Reporter Paula Froelich shared with anchor Natalie Morales, one personal encounter she had with Weinstein, nearly twenty years ago, and explained in great detail how she was pressured and threatened by Weinstein and by other media outlets, to stop her story that would expose the Hollywood mogul.

Morales asked about the media's role in "discrediting" women who have come forward in recent years against Weinstein, such as model Ambra Gutierrez, who worked with the NYPD in a sting operation in 2015 to obtain audio of Weinstein admitting to assaulting the model in an earlier encounter. Morales explained the media took aim at Gutierrez instead of Weinstein.