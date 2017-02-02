Politics Sports
Former NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Is Apparently Planning an Armed Resistance Against Trump
In meltdown mode over the Trump administration, former NFL player Chris Kluwe is conjuring up ways to mount an armed resistance against the government—based on his knowledge of video games.
Known more for his loud opinions than for his athletic prowess, Kluwe is infamous for writing long, profanity-filled rants about gamers and their unwillingness to accept feminism into their hearts. – READ MORE
-
Als2Cents