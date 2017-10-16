Former Miramax Employee Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Her In Company’s Basement

A former Miramax employee alleged in an interview published by the Daily Mail Saturday that disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the basement of the company’s office in London in the 1990s.

The women, who was identified as Ms. Smith and chose not to reveal her true identity, told the outlet that she had been a Miramax employee for three years when the alleged rape took place and that she was in her 20s at the time.

Smith said the alleged rape left her "mortified and ashamed," which is one reason why she waited 25 years to reveal the details of her story.