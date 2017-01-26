Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Has Twitter Meltdown Over Trump, “Not Going To Pay For That F*cking Wall”

President Trump is a busy man. While vulturous media opportunists on the left spew outrageous propaganda at America’s hoard of primal screaming “never-wrongs” who can’t even fathom why they lost the election, Trump has moved with lightning speed to shock n’ awe the world with massive progress on a ton of campaign promises.

Let’s review; since Friday the President has begun dismantling Obamacare, nix’d the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) and announced changes to NAFTA. – READ MORE