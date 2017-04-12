Former Left-Wing Journalist Pleads Not Guilty To Jewish Community Center Bomb Threats

A former left-wing journalist accused of making bomb threats to Jewish community centers across the country pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Juan Thompson, once a reporter for left-wing website The Intercept, allegedly made the threats as part of a cyberstalking campaign against his ex-girlfriend.

Thompson, who is only facing cyberstalking charges for the threats, entered his not guilty plea in federal court in New York.

A review of Thompson’s Twitter account shows him to be a communist who holds anti-Trump beliefs. The disgraced journalist also supported Bernie Sanders for president.

Thompson was fired from The Intercept after it was revealed that he made up sources and stories, including one about Charleston shooter Dylann Roof.

Thompson is one of at two people currently accused of making bomb threats to Jewish community centers in the United States.

A 19-year-old Jewish American was arrested in Israel last month for carrying out threats of his own in the U.S. and around the world.

Prominent liberals attacked President Trump while the threats to Jewish organizations were happening, suggesting they were somehow related to Trump’s election.

(DAILY CALLER)

(DAILY CALLER)