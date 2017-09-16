Former Facebook Exec: Tech Companies ‘Surveillance States’ that ‘Invite Regulation’

A former Facebook executive has stated that tech companies such as Google and Facebook have become “surveillance states” and are “inviting government regulation.”

“Amazon is a microscopic portion of global consumption today, so ultimately I think it has more room to grow before it invites regulatory overview,” Palihapitiya said. “On the other hand, Facebook and Google effectively are surveillance states. And they have so much personal, private information about so many citizens of so many countries.” Companies like Google and Facebook are, however, already under threat of regulation with Google being fined a record $2.7 billion by the EU.

